Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Elks’ SirVincent Rogers confirms he’s tested positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2021 1:12 pm
SirVincent Rogers poses for photographs after winning the CFL's most outstanding offensive lineman award during the Canadian Football League awards in Winnipeg on Thursday November 26, 2015. View image in full screen
SirVincent Rogers poses for photographs after winning the CFL's most outstanding offensive lineman award during the Canadian Football League awards in Winnipeg on Thursday November 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Offensive lineman SirVincent Rogers of the Edmonton Elks confirmed Tuesday he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“I tested positive days ago for COVID, & the reservation I initially had about the vaccines has changed,” Rogers tweeted. “Personally, I have only had minor symptoms… (nasal congestion, smell/taste was off, a bit sluggish, no pain, and no fever).”

Read more: Edmonton Elks practice cancelled due to COVID protocols ahead of home opener against Ottawa

Rogers also said he decided in May to receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I did so to protect myself, my family, & anyone else I’d encounter,” Rogers said. “I urge anyone in doubt to consider the vaccines from a viewpoint of protection from COVID, not prevention.

Trending Stories

“It might save your life, and at the least eliminate the life-altering symptoms commonly associated (with the virus).”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It might save your life, and at the least eliminate the life-altering symptoms commonly associated (with the virus)."
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Who are your Edmonton Elks All-Time All-Stars?' Who are your Edmonton Elks All-Time All-Stars?
Who are your Edmonton Elks All-Time All-Stars? – Jul 20, 2021

The six-foot-four, 319-pound Rogers opened the season on the six-game injured list.

Read more: Edmonton Elks open season with 16-12 loss to Ottawa Redblacks

Edmonton cancelled its walkthrough last Friday due to coronavirus protocols. The team’s season-opening game against Ottawa went ahead as scheduled, with the Redblacks claiming a 16-12 victory Saturday night.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCFL tagAlberta Coronavirus tagEdmonton Elks tagElks tagSirVincent Rogers tagEdmonton Elks COVID-19 tagElks COVID-19 tagSirVincent Rogers COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers