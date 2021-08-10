Edmonton Elks’ SirVincent Rogers confirms he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Offensive lineman SirVincent Rogers of the Edmonton Elks confirmed Tuesday he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“I tested positive days ago for COVID, & the reservation I initially had about the vaccines has changed,” Rogers tweeted. “Personally, I have only had minor symptoms… (nasal congestion, smell/taste was off, a bit sluggish, no pain, and no fever).”

Rogers also said he decided in May to receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I did so to protect myself, my family, & anyone else I’d encounter,” Rogers said. “I urge anyone in doubt to consider the vaccines from a viewpoint of protection from COVID, not prevention.

"It might save your life, and at the least eliminate the life-altering symptoms commonly associated (with the virus)."

The six-foot-four, 319-pound Rogers opened the season on the six-game injured list.

Edmonton cancelled its walkthrough last Friday due to coronavirus protocols. The team’s season-opening game against Ottawa went ahead as scheduled, with the Redblacks claiming a 16-12 victory Saturday night.