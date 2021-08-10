Assault in Lake Country leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man has been arrested for attempted murder following an assault with a weapon, according to Lake Country RCMP.
Police said Tuesday morning that the male victim suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries in the incident.
According to police, the suspect and victim know each other.
As a result, the assault is being treated as an isolated incident.
Police said the incident took place on Aug. 6 just before 11:45 a.m.
They received a report of an assault with a weapon at a business in the 12,000 block of Pow Road in Lake Country.
Officers arrived on scene and found the male victim.
According to police, the male suspect was still on scene and taken into custody.
The man, 29-year-old Jermain Goren Walker, has now been charged with one count of attempted murder.
He remains in custody at this time.
No other details are being released.
Comments