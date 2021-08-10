Menu

Crime

Assault in Lake Country leaves man with life-threatening injuries

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 1:41 pm
A man has been charged with attempted murder after an assault in Lake Country left another man with life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
A man has been charged with attempted murder after an assault in Lake Country left another man with life-threatening injuries. File/Global News

A man has been arrested for attempted murder following an assault with a weapon, according to Lake Country RCMP.

Police said Tuesday morning that the male victim suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries in the incident.

According to police, the suspect and victim know each other.

Read more: Man arrested after yelling for refund, smashing display at B.C. McDonald’s, police say

As a result, the assault is being treated as an isolated incident.

Police said the incident took place on Aug. 6 just before 11:45 a.m.

They received a report of an assault with a weapon at a business in the 12,000 block of Pow Road in Lake Country.

Officers arrived on scene and found the male victim.

According to police, the male suspect was still on scene and taken into custody.

Read more: ‘He’s an actual human being’ — Family decries horrific attack on Nanaimo homeless man

The man, 29-year-old Jermain Goren Walker, has now been charged with one count of attempted murder.

He remains in custody at this time.

No other details are being released.

