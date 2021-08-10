COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 1 new travel-related case

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday and no recoveries.
The case is in Central Zone and is related to travel.
Currently, Nova Scotia has 17 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, one person is in ICU.
According to the province, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,239 tests the day before.
As of Monday, 1,397,515 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 652,086 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.
Since April 1, there have been 4,166 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.
There are 4,122 resolved cases.
