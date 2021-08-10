Menu

Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 1 new travel-related case

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 11:35 am
COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 1 new travel-related case - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday and no recoveries.

The case is in Central Zone and is related to travel.

Currently, Nova Scotia has 17 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, one person is in ICU.

READ MORE: N.S. election: 3 candidates, 3 parties on tackling province’s mental health crisis

According to the province, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,239 tests the day before.

Trending Stories

As of Monday, 1,397,515 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 652,086 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,166 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

There are 4,122 resolved cases.

Click to play video: 'N.S. Liberal leader says if re-elected he will create a vaccine certificate' N.S. Liberal leader says if re-elected he will create a vaccine certificate
N.S. Liberal leader says if re-elected he will create a vaccine certificate
