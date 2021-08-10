OPP search for man considered dangerous in Tiny Township, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say they’re searching for a man who “should be considered dangerous” after officers were called to a Tiny Township residence for an injury on Tuesday morning at about 7:25 a.m.

Officers are searching the area bounded by Nicole Boulevard, Tiny Beaches Road South and Concession 4.

They’re looking for a man who’s described to be five-foot-nine with a thin build, long, unkempt blond hair and a goatee and wearing cargo shorts, a T-shirt and red running shoes.

Police say the man may also be in possession of a compound bow and should be considered dangerous.

OPP say anyone who may have seen the man or knows of his whereabouts shouldn’t approach him. They’re instead asked to contact 911 or OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

