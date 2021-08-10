Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP search for man considered dangerous in Tiny Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 11:41 am
Officers are searching the area bounded by Nicole Boulevard, Tiny Beaches Road South and Concession 4. View image in full screen
Officers are searching the area bounded by Nicole Boulevard, Tiny Beaches Road South and Concession 4. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Provincial police say they’re searching for a man who “should be considered dangerous” after officers were called to a Tiny Township residence for an injury on Tuesday morning at about 7:25 a.m.

Officers are searching the area bounded by Nicole Boulevard, Tiny Beaches Road South and Concession 4.

Read more: Driver stopped, charged after vehicle filled with beer cans while travelling on Highway 400

They’re looking for a man who’s described to be five-foot-nine with a thin build, long, unkempt blond hair and a goatee and wearing cargo shorts, a T-shirt and red running shoes.

Trending Stories

Police say the man may also be in possession of a compound bow and should be considered dangerous.

OPP say anyone who may have seen the man or knows of his whereabouts shouldn’t approach him. They’re instead asked to contact 911 or OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP tagTiny Township tagTiny Township news tagTiny Township dangerous man tagTiny Township injury tagTiny Township man at large tagTiny Township person of interest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers