Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating death of boy on Cowessess First Nation

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 11:28 am
Members of multiple RCMP detachments are involved in a death investigation involving a boy under 16 years of age from Cowessess First Nation. View image in full screen
Members of multiple RCMP detachments are involved in a death investigation involving a boy under 16 years of age from Cowessess First Nation. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP units are investigating the circumstances of a boy’s death this past weekend on Cowessess First Nation.

Police say RCMP officers from the Broadview, Esterhazy and Moosomin detachments responded to a call at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 7 regarding an injured person in a vehicle.

The vehicle was located at a business on Cowessess First Nation.

Read more: Call renewed for public inquiry on 5th anniversary of Colten Boushie’s death

EMS pronounced the boy dead at the scene. RCMP add that the victim was under the age of 16.

Trending Stories

According to police, the boy has been identified as a resident of Cowessess First Nation. His family has been notified and RCMP say they will not be releasing his name at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have determined so far that the boy was transported to the location of his death after sustaining injuries elsewhere.

Read more: Highway 16 traffic stop results in drug trafficking charges for 3, RCMP say

Police are also investigating a residence in Zagime Anishinabek connected to this incident.

RCMP members in Regina and Yorkton, including the RCMP major crime unit North, are assisting in the investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan tagYorkton tagSask tagDeath Investigation tagCowessess First Nation tagYorkton RCMP tagMoosomin tagBroadview tagEsterhazy tagZagime Anishinabek tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers