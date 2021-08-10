RCMP investigating death of boy on Cowessess First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP units are investigating the circumstances of a boy’s death this past weekend on Cowessess First Nation.

Police say RCMP officers from the Broadview, Esterhazy and Moosomin detachments responded to a call at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 7 regarding an injured person in a vehicle.

The vehicle was located at a business on Cowessess First Nation.

EMS pronounced the boy dead at the scene. RCMP add that the victim was under the age of 16.

According to police, the boy has been identified as a resident of Cowessess First Nation. His family has been notified and RCMP say they will not be releasing his name at this time.

Investigators have determined so far that the boy was transported to the location of his death after sustaining injuries elsewhere.

Police are also investigating a residence in Zagime Anishinabek connected to this incident.

RCMP members in Regina and Yorkton, including the RCMP major crime unit North, are assisting in the investigation.