Police searching for suspects after Halifax restaurant held up

Police are looking for two men who robbed a restaurant in Halifax Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened at Jenny’s Place at around 11:20 p.m.

Police say staff reported that two men wearing masks entered the business demanding money, with one suspect threatening to be armed with a weapon.

The suspects ran away with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries and no weapons were seen.

Police are looking for two men in their 30s. One has a medium build, while the other has a thin build. Both were wearing masks and black hooded shirts.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.