Crime

Police searching for suspects after Halifax restaurant held up

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 5:03 am
Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened at Jenny’s Place at around 11:20 p.m. . View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened at Jenny’s Place at around 11:20 p.m. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Police are looking for two men who robbed a restaurant in Halifax Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened at Jenny’s Place at around 11:20 p.m.

Read more: Man, woman, both in 20s, killed in highway crash outside of Halifax.

Police say staff reported that two men wearing masks entered the business demanding money, with one suspect threatening to be armed with a weapon.

Trending Stories

The suspects ran away with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries and no weapons were seen.

Police are looking for two men in their 30s. One has a medium build, while the other has a thin build. Both were wearing masks and black hooded shirts.

Read more: Cormorant helicopter crew help find 3 people missing while tubing in N.S. river

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

 

Crime tagPolice tagHalifax tagHalifax Regional Police tagRobbery tagNorth End Halifax tagJenny’s Place tag

