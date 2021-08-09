Human remains found in RM of St. Francois Xavier

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is investigating after human remains were found in the RM of St. Francois Xavier Saturday evening.

The remains were found along the shore of the Assiniboine River, near the intersection of Highway 26 and Provincial Road 248.

RCMP Forensic Identification Services along with an anthropology team were conducting a search of the area Monday.

The identity of the remains is unknown.

