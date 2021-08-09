Alberta adds over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health said Monday that 1,017 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the province over the weekend while three more people have died of the disease.

The health department said 244 cases were identified on Sunday, 375 on Saturday and 398 on Friday.

With the new cases, Alberta currently has 3,380 active coronavirus cases. With 1,593 active COVID-19 cases, the Calgary zone is where nearly half of the province’s coronavirus cases are currently located. The Edmonton zone has 724 cases, the North Zone has 424 cases, the South zone has 421 cases, the Central zone has 211 cases and seven cases have not been linked to any particular zone.

With the three latest COVID-19 fatalities, the total number of people who have died of the illness in Alberta is now at 2,328.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 129 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 26 of those people were in intensive care units.

Of Albertans 12 and older who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, 76.4 per cent have now had a first dose while 66.9 per cent have now had two doses.

As of Sunday, Alberta’s COVID-19 positivity rate was at 5.42 per cent. The most recent publication of Alberta’s R-value was for the July 19-25 date range, during which Alberta has a 1.48 R-value.