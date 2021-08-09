Menu

Canada

Man’s body recovered after presumed drowning in Alice Lake

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 5:04 pm
Paramedics and rescue crews seen at Alice Lake on Sunday. The location was closed on Sunday, according to RCMP. View image in full screen
Paramedics and rescue crews seen at Alice Lake on Sunday. The location was closed on Sunday, according to RCMP. Squamish RCMP

A man’s body was recovered Sunday evening after it is believed he drowned in Alice Lake in Squamish.

It is believed the man fell from his paddleboard around 9 a.m. Sunday and failed to resurface, Squamish RCMP said.

Alice Lake Provincial Park was closed Sunday as the search took place.

It has now reopened.

Click to play video: 'Frightening Harrison Lake incident shows how drownings can happen without anyone in apparent distress' Frightening Harrison Lake incident shows how drownings can happen without anyone in apparent distress
Frightening Harrison Lake incident shows how drownings can happen without anyone in apparent distress

Read more: Alice Lake park closed as crews search for man believed to have drowned

Story continues below advertisement

No further details are being released at this time but Squamish RCMP is asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact them at 604-892-6100, or, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to www.solvecrime.ca.

