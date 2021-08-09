Man’s body recovered after presumed drowning in Alice Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A man’s body was recovered Sunday evening after it is believed he drowned in Alice Lake in Squamish.

It is believed the man fell from his paddleboard around 9 a.m. Sunday and failed to resurface, Squamish RCMP said.

Alice Lake Provincial Park was closed Sunday as the search took place.

It has now reopened.

No further details are being released at this time but Squamish RCMP is asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact them at 604-892-6100, or, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to www.solvecrime.ca.