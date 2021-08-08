Menu

News

Alice Lake closed amid joint police-search and rescue incident

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 3:19 pm
Paramedics and rescue crews seen at Alice Lake on Sunday. The location was closed on Sunday, according to RCMP. View image in full screen
Paramedics and rescue crews seen at Alice Lake on Sunday. The location was closed on Sunday, according to RCMP. Squamish RCMP

People were urged to avoid Alice Lake Provincial Park on Sunday, amid an incident involving RCMP and Squamish Search and Rescue.

Squamish RCMP said the “location” was closed, and was expected to remain so for much of the day.

Global News was unable to reach police or the park operator to confirm whether the closure applied to the entire park, or just the Alice Lake area.

BC Emergency Health Services said it deployed an ambulance to the lake shortly after 9 a.m., but that no patient was found, treated or transported from the site.

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
