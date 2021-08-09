Ottawa COVID-19 case figures return to single digits, vaccine rates tick up

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, ending a four-day run of double-digit case counts in the city.

Sunday saw 16 new cases added to Ottawa’s total following an increase of 13 cases on Saturday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 73 as of Monday, up from 65 on Friday.

OPH has also confirmed 67 cases of the more-transmissible Delta variant as of its latest report, with eight new cases added over the weekend.

1:26 Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here

Ottawa’s reproduction number, or R, rose to an estimated 1.33 in the latest report. This figure refers to the average number of secondary infections related to a typical COVID-19 case, with values greater than one suggesting the spread of the virus is speeding up rather than slowing.

Story continues below advertisement

No new deaths or COVID-19 outbreaks were included in Monday’s report. One ongoing outbreak at a child-care centre has now seen three people infected, with one staff member among the confirmed cases.

There are still three people in hospital with COVID-19 locally, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.

Ottawa’s pace of COVID-19 vaccination continued to drop last week, with 27,126 doses administered locally, down from 33,292 shots the week before.

The city continues to report incremental progress in achieving its vaccination rate goal of 90 per cent.

As of Monday, 84 per cent of eligible residents aged 12 and older have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 74 per cent have received both doses.

Advertisement