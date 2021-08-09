34-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash in north Pickering, Durham police say

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash involving another vehicle in north Pickering late Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the service, the collision happened just before 11 p.m. on Cameo Street, near Sapphire Drive, east of Whites Road North and Taunton Road.

The statement said the motorcycle was travelling eastbound and crashed into a westbound vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital by paramedics before being transferred to a Toronto trauma centre where he later died.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

