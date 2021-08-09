Menu

Traffic

34-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash in north Pickering, Durham police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 11:28 am
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. Nick Westoll / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash involving another vehicle in north Pickering late Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the service, the collision happened just before 11 p.m. on Cameo Street, near Sapphire Drive, east of Whites Road North and Taunton Road.

The statement said the motorcycle was travelling eastbound and crashed into a westbound vehicle.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital by paramedics before being transferred to a Toronto trauma centre where he later died.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

