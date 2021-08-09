Manitoba to announce deal for $10-per-day daycare plan with feds

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Manitoba is expected to announce Monday it has signed on to the federal government’s $10-per-day daycare plan.

Ahmed Hussen, federal families minister, will join Manitoba’s Families Minister Rochelle Squires and Kent Paterson, CEO of the YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg, at 10 a.m. on Monday to make the announcement.

Global News has confirmed the plan to join the agreement, which has already been signed in several provinces.

Taking PE into account, let me rephrase:

Manitoba will become the first province led by a conservative ‘resistance’ premier to sign the fed-prov $10/day childcare agreement, joining BC, YT, QC, NL, NS, and PE who have inked deals. https://t.co/LGxWCUkhar — David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) August 8, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba’s daycare plan is already one of the lowest in the country, behind only Quebec. Still, the plan could see significant savings for local parents — with fees of $10 per day, Manitoba families could see yearly savings of about $3,900 per child.

Parents with the youngest children would save the most, as they are currently charged the most.

“A national child care plan targeting fees will deliver more savings to parents than a tax credit or a monthly cheque ever could,” said David Macdonald, senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

But reducing fees isn’t enough to keep the system healthy and to make sure there are enough spaces, he added.

“Reducing fees must be part of a broader plan, one that includes capital funding for more spaces but it must also include higher wages for childcare workers to attract and retain them as the system expands,” Macdonald said.

Whether parents will actually gain access to affordable child care also hinges on significant increases in the number of child-care spots to accommodate an expected increase in demand for cheaper daycare and preschool care.

1:48 Manitoba daycare centres prepare for reopening, increased capacity limits, and strict guidelines Manitoba daycare centres prepare for reopening, increased capacity limits, and strict guidelines – May 25, 2020

Without additional resources, a reduction in fees would likely lead to ballooning waitlists for families, Macdonald said.

Story continues below advertisement

Critics of the Liberals’ plan have pointed to the expected cost to taxpayers. The Trudeau government has promised to spend $30 billion over five years to set up the plan and cut fees.

They also say the plan would curtail choice for parents, imposing a national, homogeneous child-care system.

— with files from Erica Alini