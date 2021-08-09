Forge FC raise championship banners, then down Atlético Ottawa 2-0

Send this page to someone via email

First-half goals from forward Mo Babouli and defender Garven-Michee Metusala helped Forge FC secure a 2-0 win over Atlético Ottawa in Canadian Premier League (CPL) play on Sunday.

The win followed a dual banner raising at Tim Horton’s Field by the two-time CPL champions for the 2019 and 2020 seasons in front of home supporters at Tim Hortons Field.

Babouli would convert from a penalty kick in the 39th minute after Atlético’s Ryan Telfer’s dumped Tristan Borges in the Ottawa box.

Rookie defender Metusala would double the Forge lead in the 43rd minute with a header to the back post following a freekick from Borges.

Ottawa would soon seal their fate after playing the entire second half a man down after midfielder Victor Martinez Manrique was ejected acquiring a pair of yellow cards just minutes apart at the end of the first half.

Forge improve their record to 6-5-0 and are now tied for fourth with Valour FC at 18 points.

Atletico is at the bottom of the CPL standings with a 2-7-1 record.

