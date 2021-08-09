Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Forge FC raise championship banners, then down Atlético Ottawa 2-0

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 8:25 am
Garven-Michee Metusala celebrates a goal during Forge FC's 2-0 win over Atlético Ottawa on Aug. 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Garven-Michee Metusala celebrates a goal during Forge FC's 2-0 win over Atlético Ottawa on Aug. 8, 2021. @ForgeFCHamilton

First-half goals from forward Mo Babouli and defender Garven-Michee Metusala helped Forge FC secure a 2-0 win over Atlético Ottawa in Canadian Premier League (CPL) play on Sunday.

The win followed a dual banner raising at Tim Horton’s Field by the two-time CPL champions for the 2019 and 2020 seasons in front of home supporters at Tim Hortons Field.

Story continues below advertisement

Babouli would convert from a penalty kick in the 39th minute after Atlético’s Ryan Telfer’s dumped Tristan Borges in the Ottawa box.

Trending Stories

Read more: Forge FC drop home opener to York United 1-0

Rookie defender Metusala would double the Forge lead in the 43rd minute with a header to the back post following a freekick from Borges.

Ottawa would soon seal their fate after playing the entire second half a man down after midfielder Victor Martinez Manrique was ejected acquiring a pair of yellow cards just minutes apart at the end of the first half.

Forge improve their record to 6-5-0 and are now tied for fourth with Valour FC at 18 points.

Atletico is at the bottom of the CPL standings with a 2-7-1 record.

Click to play video: 'Pioneering soccer star Carrie Serwetnyk reacts to Canada’s Olympic gold win' Pioneering soccer star Carrie Serwetnyk reacts to Canada’s Olympic gold win
Pioneering soccer star Carrie Serwetnyk reacts to Canada’s Olympic gold win
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagFootball tagSoccer tagHamilton news tagCanadian Premier League tagCPL tagTim Hortons Field tagForge FC tagAtletico Ottawa tagHamilton sports tagMo Babouli tagGarven-Michee Metusala tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers