Forge FC drop home opener to York United 1-0

Forge FC‘s return to Tim Horton’s field for the first time since 2019 didn’t go as planned after dropping a 1-0 decision to 905 rivals York United on Wednesday night.

The two-time champs were beaten by a 54th-minute goal from Alvero Rivero, who would later be sent off just 10 minutes later receiving a second yellow card for impeding a free-kick.

Forge was given a golden chance to open the scoring in the 40th minute when 2019 Canadian Premier League (CPL) player of the year Tristan Borges drew a foul by side-stepping York defender Cedric Toussaint.

However, the spot kick was saved by keeper Nathan Ingham and the rebound subsequently cleared by a pair of York defenders.

Forward Mo Babouli also had significant chance in the first 45 minutes chipping a ball off the post during a one-on-one chance against Ingham.

With the result Forge and York split back to back games. Hamilton were winners in Toronto by the same score of 1-0 in United’s home opener last Friday.

The match was the first live event in front of spectators at Tim Horton’s Field since the Ticats beat Edmonton in the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) East Final on Nov. 19, 2019 prior to a government shut down amid the pandemic.

Step 3 of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan allows professional sports venues to accept up to 15,000 spectators seated outdoors.

Forge’s next game will also be in front of a live crowd at Tim Horton’s Field Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. vs. HFX Wanderers FC.

