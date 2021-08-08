Garrison Lake wildfire: Restriction order now in place

An Area Restriction Order is now in place for the Garrison Lake area as the wildfire southwest of Princeton continues to burn.

The wildfire is estimated to be 12,000 hectares in size and is classified as out of control by BC Wildfire Service.

“The area, near Manning Park, is popular for outdoor recreation. In the interest of public and responder safety, this restriction is effective immediately and will remain in place until October 15, 2021, or until it is rescinded,” states a press release

A Restriction Order means that people are “not permitted to remain or enter the restricted area without prior written authorization from an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

(a) Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity;

(b) Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities;

(c) Travelling to or from his or her principle residence, that is not under an evacuation order;

(d) Travelling to or from private or leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary

residence or recreational property, that is not under an evacuation order;

(e) Using a highway as defined in the Highway Act (e.g. Hwy 5); and,

(f) Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock or agriculture

management on Crown Range, Crown Grazing Lease, private or leased property

The fire was discovered on July 23 and BC Wildfire is working with BC Parks as well as the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure now that the fire has moved into E.C. Manning Park and is close to Highway 3.