News

Garrison Lake wildfire: Restriction order now in place

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 7:24 pm
A map of the area that is under a Area Restriction Order due to the Garrison Lake wildfire.
A map of the area that is under a Area Restriction Order due to the Garrison Lake wildfire. BC Wildfire Service

An Area Restriction Order is now in place for the Garrison Lake area as the wildfire southwest of Princeton continues to burn.

The wildfire is estimated to be 12,000 hectares in size and is classified as out of control by BC Wildfire Service.

“The area, near Manning Park, is popular for outdoor recreation. In the interest of public and responder safety, this restriction is effective immediately and will remain in place until October 15, 2021, or until it is rescinded,” states a press release

Read more: B.C.’s 2021 wildfires have now burned more than half a million hectares

A Restriction Order means that people are “not permitted to remain or enter the restricted area without prior written authorization from an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

  • (a) Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity;
  • (b) Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities;
  • (c) Travelling to or from his or her principle residence, that is not under an evacuation order;
  • (d) Travelling to or from private or leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary
    residence or recreational property, that is not under an evacuation order;
  • (e) Using a highway as defined in the Highway Act (e.g. Hwy 5); and,
  • (f) Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock or agriculture
    management on Crown Range, Crown Grazing Lease, private or leased property

Read more: Nk’Mip Creek wildfire: Evacuation order downgraded to alert for some properties

The fire was discovered on July 23 and BC Wildfire is working with BC Parks as well as the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure now that the fire has moved into E.C. Manning Park and is close to Highway 3.

