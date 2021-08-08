COVID-19: N.B. reporting 20 new cases over 2 days, majority in Moncton region

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick says 20 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the province over a two-day reporting period, with the majority involving people under the age of 40 in the Moncton region.

The breakdown of the cases are:

Zone 1 (Moncton region)

two people 19 and under

six people 20-29

four people 30-39

an individual 40-49

two people 50-59

an individual 80-89

Of these, eight are contacts of previously-confirmed cases, seven are under investigation and one is travel-related.

Two new cases were also confirmed in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) involving a person 19 and under, and a person in their 30s. One of these cases is a contact of a previous case and the other is under investigation.

The last two new cases are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) involving two people in their 20s. One is a contact and the other is under investigation.

There are no hospitalizations.

A list of potential exposure locations was recently updated to include the Fit for Less gym on Main Street in Moncton on Aug. 3, two bars in Saint John — Britt’s and Eighty Three Bar Arcade — on the night of July 30, and Vicker’s River Tubing in Blackville, N.B. on Aug. 4.

New Brunswick has been in the green phase of its Path to Green reopening plan since July 30. As of that date, all COVID-19 restrictions — including masking, social distancing and gathering limits — have been lifted.

On July 30, the number of active cases in the province was 19.

A little over a week later, there are currently 75 active cases in the province.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s top doctor, has said cases will climb when restrictions are removed but that hospitalizations are expected to remain low due to vaccination coverage.

The province’s data shows 69 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated, while 82.6 per cent have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Neighbouring Nova Scotia has already confirmed it is keeping an eye on the situation in New Brunswick, especially a growing cluster in the Moncton area.

