Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former Ontario premier William Davis dies at age 92

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2021 11:24 am
Former Ontario premier Bill Davis speaks at the PC leadership campaign launch of Christine Elliott in Toronto on Saturday November 8, 2014. View image in full screen
Former Ontario premier Bill Davis speaks at the PC leadership campaign launch of Christine Elliott in Toronto on Saturday November 8, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — William Davis, the 18th premier of Ontario and one of the country’s longest-serving premiers, has died at 92.

A statement from his family says Davis died in Brampton, Ont. this morning of natural causes.

The Tory titan served as premier of Ontario from 1971 to 1985, taking over from the late John Robarts.

His stretch in power, which culminated in him stepping down at the height of his popularity, effectively ended his party’s unprecedented, 42-year rule of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

His government stopped the Spadina Expressway through Toronto, limited rent increases, lowered the drinking age to 18 from 21 and curbed wage hikes for broader public servants.

Trending Stories

During the economic downturn of the early 1980s, he launched a massive infrastructure program.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, for whom Davis was a mentor, says with his death “Ontario and Canada have lost a giant.”

“He leaves a legacy like few others, a legacy that will go on building a stronger, fairer and more prosperous Canada for decades to come, a legacy which will help people build better lives,” Tory added.

Davis’ family says a private funeral will be planned followed by a public celebration to be announced at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagOntario politics tagpolitics tagWilliam Davis tagFormer Ontario premier William Davis tagOntario premier William Davis tagWilliam Davis Dead tagWilliam Davis Dies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers