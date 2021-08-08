Former Ontario premier William Davis dies at age 92

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — William Davis, the 18th premier of Ontario and one of the country’s longest-serving premiers, has died at 92.

A statement from his family says Davis died in Brampton, Ont. this morning of natural causes.

The Tory titan served as premier of Ontario from 1971 to 1985, taking over from the late John Robarts.

His stretch in power, which culminated in him stepping down at the height of his popularity, effectively ended his party’s unprecedented, 42-year rule of the province.

I am deeply saddened at the passing of the Honourable William Davis, a former Premier and one of the greatest leaders in the history of our country. Here is my full statement: pic.twitter.com/YKIkIhWgAm — John Tory (@JohnTory) August 8, 2021

His government stopped the Spadina Expressway through Toronto, limited rent increases, lowered the drinking age to 18 from 21 and curbed wage hikes for broader public servants.

During the economic downturn of the early 1980s, he launched a massive infrastructure program.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, for whom Davis was a mentor, says with his death “Ontario and Canada have lost a giant.”

“He leaves a legacy like few others, a legacy that will go on building a stronger, fairer and more prosperous Canada for decades to come, a legacy which will help people build better lives,” Tory added.

Davis’ family says a private funeral will be planned followed by a public celebration to be announced at a later date.

It was heart breaking to hear from the Davis family on the passing of @WilliamGDavisPC He was our most beloved resident in #Brampton, Ontario’s most successful Premier and the definition of decency. His legacy is one of profound accomplishment & he will be missed greatly. — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) August 8, 2021

#BREAKING: Former #Ontario Premier Bill Davis has passed away at the age of 92. In a release, his family confirmed Davis passed away of natural causes at his Brampton home. Davis served as Premier from 1971 to 1985. #AM640 pic.twitter.com/iKDF8X03O3 — 640 Toronto (@am640) August 8, 2021