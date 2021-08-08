Man in 40s critically injured after crash involving motorcycle in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man in his 40s was critically injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in North York on Saturday.

According to a post on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the scene at Weston Road and Verobeach Boulevard, north of Sheppard Avenue West, at 9:55 p.m.

Police said there was a collision involving a motorcycle and added that a man was being taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police didn’t say if another vehicle was involved in the crash, or if it was just the motorcycle.

The cause of the collision is unclear.

