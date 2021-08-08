Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man in 40s critically injured after crash involving motorcycle in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 9:29 am
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

Officials say a man in his 40s was critically injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in North York on Saturday.

According to a post on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the scene at Weston Road and Verobeach Boulevard, north of Sheppard Avenue West, at 9:55 p.m.

Police said there was a collision involving a motorcycle and added that a man was being taken to hospital.

Read more: 2 dead, 2 injured after shooting in downtown Toronto: police

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Police didn’t say if another vehicle was involved in the crash, or if it was just the motorcycle.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the collision is unclear.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto Paramedics tagNorth York tagMotorcycle Crash tagToronto crash tagToronto Collision tagNorth York crash tagWeston Road and Verobeach Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers