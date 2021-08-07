Menu

Canada

Highway near Bonnyville closed for fatal crash investigation

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 4:35 pm
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash near Bonnyville August 7, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash near Bonnyville August 7, 2021. Global News

A northern Alberta highway is closed after a fatal crash.

RCMP say a semi and pick-up collided just before noon Saturday near Fort Kent, east of Bonnyville.

The driver of the pick-up was killed and there were no other injuries.

The highway has been shut down and will remain closed for several hours as investigators piece together the cause of the crash.

Traffic is being diverted around the collision scene at Range Road 451 to Township Road 615 and back onto Highway 28 on Range Road 452.

