Charges laid in fatal fight investigation, say Calgary police

Charges have been laid in a homicide that happened in the northeast Calgary community of Highland Park last month.
Calgary police say 20-year-old Mayiel Deng Kiir was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed hospital in the early hours of July 24 and later died of his injuries.
Read more: Calgary police investigate suspicious death after man dropped off at hospital, later dies
Investigators later established that he had been fatally wounded during a fight at a home in the 100 block of 42 Avenue N.E.
Police say 21-year-old Samuel Kong Liong was arrested at a Calgary home Thursday and charged with manslaughter.
His next court appearance is unknown at this time.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments