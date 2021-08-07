Charges laid in fatal fight investigation, say Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Charges have been laid in a homicide that happened in the northeast Calgary community of Highland Park last month.

Calgary police say 20-year-old Mayiel Deng Kiir was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed hospital in the early hours of July 24 and later died of his injuries.

Investigators later established that he had been fatally wounded during a fight at a home in the 100 block of 42 Avenue N.E.

Police say 21-year-old Samuel Kong Liong was arrested at a Calgary home Thursday and charged with manslaughter.

His next court appearance is unknown at this time.

Advertisement