Crime

Charges laid in fatal fight investigation, say Calgary police

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 3:30 pm
Calgary police laid charges in a Highland Park homicide August 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police laid charges in a Highland Park homicide August 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Charges have been laid in a homicide that happened in the northeast Calgary community of Highland Park last month.

Calgary police say 20-year-old Mayiel Deng Kiir was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed hospital in the early hours of July 24 and later died of his injuries.

Read more: Calgary police investigate suspicious death after man dropped off at hospital, later dies

Investigators later established that he had been fatally wounded during a fight at a home in the 100 block of 42 Avenue N.E.

Police say 21-year-old Samuel Kong Liong was arrested at a Calgary home Thursday and charged with manslaughter.

His next court appearance is unknown at this time.

