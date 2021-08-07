Man in hospital after stabbing in uptown Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in uptown Saint John, N.B., in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In a release, the Saint John Police Force said officers responded to reports of a fight in an apartment on Princess Street at 12:23 a.m.

Police did not offer an update on the victim’s condition.

According to the release, a 42-year-old man was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The incident is being investigated by the Saint John Police Force’s major crime unit.

