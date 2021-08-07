Menu

Canada

Police investigate apparent stabbing in south-end Halifax

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 1:16 pm
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after an apparent stabbing Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after an apparent stabbing Saturday morning. File/ Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was found with apparent stab wounds Saturday morning.

In a release, police say officers responded to a report of a group involved in a physical altercation in the 1100 block of Tower Road just after 10 a.m.

“Patrol officers responded locating an adult male with serious injuries consistent with a stabbing,” it said. “Minutes later officers located a second adult male with minor laceration injuries.”

Read more: Nova Scotia RCMP search for man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

Both men were arrested. The man with the serious injuries was taken to hospital and the other man declined medical treatment.

“Police are not looking for any other suspects.  Investigators believe the two males are known to one another,” the release said.

HRP officers were at the scene Saturday afternoon. The release said the investigation is in its early stages and is being led by their forensic identification section and the integrated criminal investigation division.

