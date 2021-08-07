Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia RCMP search for man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 12:01 pm
Joel Matthew Gibson is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.
Joel Matthew Gibson is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant. RCMP

A Nova Scotia man charged with multiple domestic violence-related offences is wanted on a province-wide warrant, the Annapolis District RCMP said in a release.

Joel Matthew Gibson, 40, of Cornwallis Park is charged with the following:

  • Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
  • Unlawful confinement
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Robbery
  • Uttering threats to property

The alleged offences took place between July 16 and Aug. 4 of this year.

“Police have made several attempts to locate Joel Matthew Gibson, however are requesting assistance from the public,” the release said.

Trending Stories

Gibson is described as six feet tall and 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP said anyone who sees Gibson is asked to refrain from approaching him and call the police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Annapolis District RCMP at 902-665-4481.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Advocates say more resources needed amid rise of sexual assaults' Advocates say more resources needed amid rise of sexual assaults
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia RCMP tagDomestic Violence tagUttering Threats tagWanted Man tagjoel matthew gibson tagman wanted on province-wide arrest warrant tagprovince-wide arrest warrant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers