Nova Scotia RCMP search for man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

A Nova Scotia man charged with multiple domestic violence-related offences is wanted on a province-wide warrant, the Annapolis District RCMP said in a release.
Joel Matthew Gibson, 40, of Cornwallis Park is charged with the following:
- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- Unlawful confinement
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Robbery
- Uttering threats to property
The alleged offences took place between July 16 and Aug. 4 of this year.
“Police have made several attempts to locate Joel Matthew Gibson, however are requesting assistance from the public,” the release said.
Gibson is described as six feet tall and 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The RCMP said anyone who sees Gibson is asked to refrain from approaching him and call the police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Annapolis District RCMP at 902-665-4481.
