Canada
June 26 2021 8:13pm
01:48

Stabbing victim calls for more dialogue

Muhammad Kashif, who was stabbed on Friday morning by an assailant he alleges shaved his beard, says more dialogue would reduce anti-Muslim and hate attacks.

