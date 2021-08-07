Menu

Comments

Crime

17-year-old boy dies after triple shooting at Hamilton plaza

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 10:12 am
Emergency crews were called to the plaza at Paramount Drive and Mud Street West in Stoney Creek. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the plaza at Paramount Drive and Mud Street West in Stoney Creek. Andrew Collins / Global News

A 17-year-old boy has died and two others are injured after a shooting at a Stoney Creek plaza Friday night, Hamilton police say.

Emergency crews were called to the Heritage Hill Shopping Centre at the northeast corner of Paramount Drive and Mud Street West just before 8 p.m. on Friday for reports of a shooting.

Police said two suspects approached three people who were in the parking lot and began firing at them.

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured and was rushed to hospital, where he later died, police said. A 35-year-old man sustained life-altering injuries and a 25-year-old man was treated and released for minor injuries, investigators said.

Read more: Teen without vital signs, 2 others injured after shooting at Hamilton plaza: paramedics

The boy has not been identified as investigators are still notifying next-of-kin.

Police are asking anyone with information or who was in the area at the time of the shooting to contact investigators at 905-546-3827 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Nick Westoll.

