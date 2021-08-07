While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at Tokyo Olympics Friday, Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada surpassed its total medal count from the 2016 Summer Games at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, which marks the final full day of competition before the closing ceremony Sunday night.

Here’s what you may have missed from the day’s events.

Canoe Sprint

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent won the bronze in the women’s 500-metre double canoe sprint, finishing behind China and Ukraine.

It’s the second medal for Vincent-Lapointe in these Games, which were the first to include women in the canoe sprint events. Until now, women were relegated to the kayak races.

Elsewhere, Connor Fitzpatrick finished sixth in the non-medal “petite” final of the men’s 1,000-metre single canoe sprint, following an eighth-place finish in the semifinal.

Story continues below advertisement

The men’s kayak four team of Nicholas Matveev, Mark de Jonge, Pierre-Luc Poulin and Simon McTavish finished last in the 500-metre semifinal, eliminating them from the finals.

Finally, it was a third place finish for the women’s kayak four team of Andreanne Langlois, Michelle Russell, Alanna Bray-Lougheed and Madeline Schmidt in the 500-metre “petite” final.

Athletics

Malindi Elmore posted the best time for a Canadian in the women’s marathon, finishing ninth out of the field of 88 in 2:30:59 — her best performance of the season.

Fellow Canadians Natasha Wodak and Dayna Pidhoresky finished 13th and 73rd, respectively, with Pidhoresky the final runner to cross the finish line.

Canada is set to race for medals again before the day is done, with women competing in the 10,000-metre and 400-metre relay finals.

Cycling Track

Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest have made it into the quarterfinals of the women’s sprint, after winning their way through the earlier rounds. They’re both seeking to make it into Sunday’s semifinals and ultimately claim one of the last medals to be awarded in Tokyo.

Story continues below advertisement

Nick Wammes placed fifth in his heat during the first round of the men’s keirin race, and Hugo Barrette did not finish his heat. Both men lost their repechage races and will not move on to the next rounds.

Michael Foley and Derek Gee did not finish the 50-kilometre men’s madison race.

Water Polo

The women’s team won its final match of the Games against China 16-7, securing them seventh place in the overall rankings.

Diving

Nathan Zsombor-Murray started strong in the men’s 10-metre platform semifinal, but finished in 13th place after six rounds — just outside the top 12 needed to advance to the final.

Golf

Brooke Henderson had a better final day on the course compared to earlier in the competition, but it wasn’t enough to make it to the medal podium. She finished tied for 29th place with a score of 67 in the fourth round and four under par.

Fellow Canadian Alena Sharp fell to 49th place after finishing the day four over par with a score of 74.

2:06 Golden goals: Families celebrate Canada’s first Olympic gold in women’s soccer Golden goals: Families celebrate Canada’s first Olympic gold in women’s soccer