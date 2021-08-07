Wildfire jumps the Coquihalla Highway, prompting evacuation order and alert

Send this page to someone via email

The July Mountain wildfire, burning approximately 45 kilometres southwest of Merritt, jumped the Coquihalla Highway Friday evening.

At this time the highway remains open but drivers are being warned to be careful due to heavy smoke in the area.

The July Mountain wildfire is estimated to be 5,669 hectares in size.

1:01 Can the government take action if British Columbians don’t leave when told to evacuate wildfire zones? Can the government take action if British Columbians don’t leave when told to evacuate wildfire zones?

The BC Wildfire Service said crews have been able to tie in a cut block on the east flank of the fire into the northeast corner to help protect the fire from moving towards Murray Lake. Crews will continue to work on the northeast corner of the fire while four helicopters support the ground crews.

As a result of this expansion, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for 98 properties in Electoral Area “N” (Beautiful Nicola Valley-South).

Everyone living at these addresses is asked to leave immediately.

There are also 142 properties under evacuation alert due to this blaze.