SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Delta variant now makes up 95% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: officials

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 9:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Dr. Bonnie Henry announces new COVID-19 restrictions in Central Okanagan' Dr. Bonnie Henry announces new COVID-19 restrictions in Central Okanagan
WATCH: Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says despite the measures announced on July 28 to curb the COVID-19 outbreak in Kelowna and the Central Okanagan, cases continue to grow. New COVID-19 measures for the region were announced Friday include restaurant and liquor restrictions.

The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows that the highly contagious Delta variant now makes up nearly all COVID-19 cases in the province.

The BCCDC’s latest report states genetic sequencing determined that 95 per cent of the 1,488 cases recorded between July 25 and July 31 were the Delta variant.

Delta variant now makes up 95% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: officials - image

Read more: Canada’s Delta-driven 4th wave of COVID-19 will be ‘different’ amid vaccinations: experts

Story continues below advertisement

Delta’s presence was even more pronounced in the Interior Health region — currently in the grips of an outbreak — where it represented 99 per cent of cases.

The variant had spread the least in the Northern Health Authority (79 per cent) and the Vancouver Coastal Health authority (88 per cent), the report showed.

Click to play video: 'Impact of the Delta variant' Impact of the Delta variant
Impact of the Delta variant

On Friday, B.C. reported 464 new cases of COVID-19, with active cases climbing over 2,400.

However, the province reported no new deaths for a third consecutive day, and hospitalizations remained essentially flat.

Read more: New restrictions on gatherings, bars, restaurants amid Okanagan COVID-19 surge

COVID-19 vaccines have proven highly effective at preventing infection and particularly against serious illness and death among people who have received two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Data emerging from the U.S. suggests Delta could be as contagious as chickenpox, that vaccinated people who do contract the virus are highly able to pass it on to others.

According to the latest data released by B.C. health officials, current to July 15, 95 per cent of cases in the province were among people who were not fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCOVID tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagbc coronavirus tagbc covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers