Southwest London business hit with bullets Friday

Police responded to reports of a business in southwest London Ont., being shot at Friday.
Police say just after 5 a.m. Friday morning they received reports of bullets hitting a business in the area of Gladman Avenue and West Street.
Officers arrived and located evidence that a firearm had been fired.
Few details are known at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
