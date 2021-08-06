Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Southwest London business hit with bullets Friday

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 5:34 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

Police responded to reports of a business in southwest London Ont., being shot at Friday.

Police say just after 5 a.m. Friday morning they received reports of bullets hitting a business in the area of Gladman Avenue and West Street.

Officers arrived and located evidence that a firearm had been fired.

Read more: London woman, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Josue Silva

Few details are known at this time.

Trending Stories

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'North Lethbridge home damaged in shooting' North Lethbridge home damaged in shooting
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagLondon tagLondon Police tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagCrime Stoppers tagShots fired tagGunfire tagLondon Shooting tagBullets tagWest Street tagbuilding shot at tagGladman Ave taglondon ont. crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers