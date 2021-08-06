Southwest London business hit with bullets Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Police responded to reports of a business in southwest London Ont., being shot at Friday.

Police say just after 5 a.m. Friday morning they received reports of bullets hitting a business in the area of Gladman Avenue and West Street.

Officers arrived and located evidence that a firearm had been fired.

Few details are known at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

