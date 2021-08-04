Menu

Lethbridge Crime
August 4 2021 6:37pm
00:52

North Lethbridge home damaged in shooting

Some residents in north Lethbridge were awakened by gunfire early Wednesday morning. It left a home damaged and police believe it was a targeted incident. Erik Bay has more.

