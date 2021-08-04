North Lethbridge home damaged in shooting

Residents along the 1800 block of 2B Avenue N. in Lethbridge awoke to the sounds of gunfire Wednesday morning.

Neighbours — who didn’t want to appear on camera — told Global News they heard several pops at around 6 a.m., while one person said he heard the shots all the way from his house at the end of the street, which he mistook for construction.

Police said the shots were fired at a home. Damage can be seen on the outside of the house, including a broken window, stripped siding and multiple holes.

Another neighbour said there is a lot of foot traffic to and from the house in question and Lethbridge police said they believe the shooting was a “targeted” incident.

Police confirmed multiple shots were fired, but no one was injured by the gunfire.

Police did not release any other details but are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.