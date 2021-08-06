SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fall COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Waterloo Region to be cancelled as larger clinics close

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 2:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario issues new COVID-19 child care guidance' Ontario issues new COVID-19 child care guidance
WATCH: Ontario issues new COVID-19 child care guidance

The head of Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout says vaccination appointments for the fall will be cancelled in the coming days.

“We are in the process of calling community members who have appointments scheduled in September and October and notifying that we will be canceling all of these appointments on August 16,” Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton told members of the media on Friday morning.

Read more: Laurier University, Conestoga College require student athletes to be vaccinated to play

“They will be provided with vaccination options that are available to them at that time as well.”

The head of the vaccine distribution task force was not able to say how many people this will affect but did say they have been encouraging these people to seek out earlier vaccinations for a few weeks now.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'From vaccine passports to booster shots, Doctor answers COVID-19 questions' From vaccine passports to booster shots, Doctor answers COVID-19 questions
From vaccine passports to booster shots, Doctor answers COVID-19 questions

She also noted that all clinics in the area are currently accepting walk-ins for first and second doses.

Trending Stories

As of Thursday, 83.38 per cent of eligible residents had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 72.09 per cent were fully vaccinated.

The area has also seen a decreasing number of daily vaccinations with fewer and fewer people to vaccinate which means the major clinics will begin shutting down in the near future, according to Hilton.

Read more: Ontario reports over 300 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time since late June

“The vaccine rollout has been a marathon and we are working with the province in developing the last mile strategy of this marathon,” she explained.

Story continues below advertisement

Hilton noted that locally, “we are assessing our clinics and are planning a phased shutdown strategy as we ramp down the larger clinics.”

The head of the vaccine distribution task force says word will go out soon about which clinics will close and when they will be closing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagWaterloo tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge tagKitchener tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Public Health tagOntario. News tagWaterloo covid tagKitchener covid tagCambridge COVID tagCOVID-19 vaccinations waterloo tagCOVID clinics Waterloo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers