Health

Two Hamilton beaches still unsafe for swimming

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted August 6, 2021 1:12 pm
Hamilton beaches listed as safe for swimming include all sections along Lake Ontario, from the Burlington lift bridge to Confederation Park. View image in full screen
Hamilton beaches listed as safe for swimming include all sections along Lake Ontario, from the Burlington lift bridge to Confederation Park. Don Mitchell / Global News

All but two of Hamilton’s beaches are safe for swimming this weekend.

The water at Pier 4 Park remains off-limits because of toxin-producing blue-green algae and the beach at Bayfront Park is permanently closed due to a history of poor water quality.

Read more: City says residents using small beach in east Hamilton for years have been trespassing

The city’s beach water quality webpage had flagged the beach at Binbrook Conservation Area as unsafe, as a result of testing on Tuesday, but it has received the all-clear after more testing on Thursday.

Trending Stories

Other beaches listed as safe for swimming include all sections along Lake Ontario, from the Burlington lift bridge to Confederation Park, and beach areas at Valens and Christie conservation areas.

