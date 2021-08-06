Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP deploys more officers to North Okanagan to support wildfire efforts

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 2:35 pm
RCMP say additional officers from B.C. are in the Greater Vernon area to support police operations and wildfire efforts in the region. View image in full screen
RCMP say additional officers from B.C. are in the Greater Vernon area to support police operations and wildfire efforts in the region. File / Global News

With a massive wildfire burning northwest of Vernon, more police help is coming to the North Okanagan.

On Friday, the RCMP announced that additional officers from across B.C. have been deployed to the Greater Vernon area to support police operations and wildfire efforts in the region.

The White Rock Lake wildfire is burning northwest of Vernon and is estimated at 45,000 hectares, up from 32,500 on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Massive White Rock Lake fire destroys buildings as it rips through B.C. community

Overall, the fire has spawned evacuation orders for hundreds of homes and even more are under evacuation alert, including 2,400 residences in the Central Okanagan regional district.

“In light of the recent expansion of evacuation orders, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want the public to know we have an adaptive and flexible resource plan in place that ensures delivery of core policing services while considerations for personal safety and property protection in evacuated areas are being met,” police said in a release.

Trending Stories

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is located around 34 kilometres northwest of Vernon, though a map shows the fire’s eastern-most perimeter is around 16 kilometres due west of downtown Vernon, across Okanagan Lake.

The fire’s eastern perimeter is also less than five kilometres from the northwestern shores of Okanagan Lake.

Click to play video: 'The importance of following evacuation orders' The importance of following evacuation orders
The importance of following evacuation orders

“We want to reassure you that your safety remains a priority for us,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Story continues below advertisement

“We understand that this is a very stressful time for everyone affected and those who have been evacuated are concerned for the security of their homes and properties.”

RCMP say the extra officers will respond to all fire-related scenarios, including patrolling evacuated neighbourhoods and assisting with safe evacuation and regular policing duties.

“We are working closely with our partners in government, emergency response, and volunteer agencies to ensure the safety of our communities,” Terleski said.

“We are asking people to be prepared to leave, to evacuate immediately if ordered to, to respect the road closures in place, adhere to instructions issued by emergency personnel, and to stay away from evacuated areas until they are notified that it is safe to return.”

Click to play video: 'Update on Monte Lake area evacuation orders' Update on Monte Lake area evacuation orders
Update on Monte Lake area evacuation orders
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagOkanagan tagVernon tagBC wildfires tagNorth Okanagan tagBC Wildfire Service tagvernon rcmp tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagOKANAGAN WILDFIRES tagWhite Rock Lake Wildfire tagWhite Rock Lake tagNorth Okanagan wildfires tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers