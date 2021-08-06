Menu

Sports

Father of Canada’s Julia Grosso describes watching daughter’s golden penalty kick

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 1:25 pm
Canada's Julia Grosso celebrates after scoring the winning goal and defeating Sweden in a penalty shootout during the women's final soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. View image in full screen
Canada's Julia Grosso celebrates after scoring the winning goal and defeating Sweden in a penalty shootout during the women's final soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Soccer fans across the country were on edge Friday morning as the Canadian women’s soccer team faced Sweden in a penalty shootout that would decide who would win gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Perhaps no one was more nervous than the parents of Julia Grosso, the Canadian midfielder who was pegged to take the penalty kick that could give Canada victory.

“Tension” was the word Carlos Grosso used to describe the atmosphere at their family home in Coquitlam, B.C., as Julia approached the penalty spot.

Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl managed to get a hand on Grosso’s shot, which deflected into the top of the net to give the Canadian women’s soccer team its first-ever Olympic gold medal.

“We were all nervous, very, very nervous,” Carlos said. “But when she scored that goal, it exploded in my house, big time.”

Read more: ‘Bring it home’: Family cheers on B.C.’s Julia Grosso as Canada goes for gold in women’s soccer

Carlos said she talked to his daughter via Facetime after Canada’s win.

“She’s over the moon right now,” he said.

Amid the elation, Carlos had time to reflect on Julia’s path to Olympic gold, starting with youth soccer to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite to her current club, the University of Texas Longhorns.

Read more: Canada defeats Sweden, brings home gold in women’s Olympic soccer

“It’s not what she does on the field, it’s what she does off the field when nobody’s watching her,” he said.

“She’s dedicated basically the last six months [to] making the [Canadian] team and trying to win that starting position. Kudos to my kid. She put in all the effort in and she was rewarded.”
