Canada

N.S. election: Liberals highlight food security and inclusion in child care

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2021 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau government, N.S., announce $10-per-day childcare by 2026.' Trudeau government, N.S., announce $10-per-day childcare by 2026.
Nova Scotia is on track to make child care more affordable. A joint announcement between the provincial and federal governments is promising that in five years, child care in the province will cost an average of $10 a day. Alicia Draus reports. – Jul 13, 2021

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin travelled to a daycare centre outside Halifax today where he discussed food security and equity in child care.

Rankin visited the East Preston Day Care Centre where he highlighted the $10-a-day child-care program his government recently signed with Ottawa.

Read more: Trudeau government, N.S. announce $10-per-day childcare for province by 2026

The Liberals are promising a $10.9-million early learning workforce development strategy to train more than 300 early childhood educators.

Trending Stories

The plan designates seats and bursaries for the Mi’kmaq and other Indigenous Peoples, Black and African Nova Scotians, Acadian and Francophone Nova Scotians and for newcomers to the country who want to enter the field.

Read more: Keeping track of the N.S. election and promises from main party leaders

Story continues below advertisement

Rankin also discussed a previous pledge of $3 million to provide elementary school students with healthy, locally sourced lunches.

The Liberal event was held in the protected Preston riding, where three African Nova Scotian candidates are running in the Aug. 17 election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
