N.S. election: Liberals highlight food security and inclusion in child care

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin travelled to a daycare centre outside Halifax today where he discussed food security and equity in child care.

Rankin visited the East Preston Day Care Centre where he highlighted the $10-a-day child-care program his government recently signed with Ottawa.

The Liberals are promising a $10.9-million early learning workforce development strategy to train more than 300 early childhood educators.

The plan designates seats and bursaries for the Mi’kmaq and other Indigenous Peoples, Black and African Nova Scotians, Acadian and Francophone Nova Scotians and for newcomers to the country who want to enter the field.

Rankin also discussed a previous pledge of $3 million to provide elementary school students with healthy, locally sourced lunches.

The Liberal event was held in the protected Preston riding, where three African Nova Scotian candidates are running in the Aug. 17 election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2021.