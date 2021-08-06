Menu

Canada

RCMP investigating after Mi’kmaq lobster fishing boats cut loose from wharf in N.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2021 10:19 am
Indigenous lobster boats head from the harbour in Saulnierville, N.S. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. View image in full screen
Indigenous lobster boats head from the harbour in Saulnierville, N.S. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Andrew Vaughan

The RCMP are opening a criminal investigation into a report that nine lobster fishing boats operated by Mi’kmaq fishers were purposely cut loose from a wharf Thursday in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Sipekne’katik First Nation Chief Mike Sack has alleged the boats were cast adrift from their berths in Weymouth North, N.S., to damage the band’s property and intimidate its fishers.

Read more: Indigenous lobster fishing boats cut loose from wharf in Nova Scotia: First Nation

The Mounties said in an email today they are taking the complaint seriously and looking into the matter.

Click to play video: 'Sipekne’katik First Nation suspends fishery launch indefinitely' Sipekne’katik First Nation suspends fishery launch indefinitely
Sipekne’katik First Nation suspends fishery launch indefinitely – Jun 2, 2021

The police force is encouraging citizens to report anything they know about the allegations.

Sack says the boats were ready to take part in the band’s food, social and ceremonial lobster fishery, which is regulated by federal rules but not limited to a particular season.

Read more: N.S. First Nation further delays lobster fishing, saying it risks losing traps

The band attracted national attention last fall when it started a separate, self-regulated commercial lobster fishery on St. Marys Bay, three months before the federally regulated season was scheduled to open.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
