CBSA workers start job action ahead of Canada-U.S. border rules easing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Roughly 9,000 Canadian Border Service Agency workers started job action across Canada on Friday as negotiations between the government and the unions continue.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada, which represents the workers alongside the Customs and Immigration Union, confirmed on Twitter that the work-to-rule actions have started.

Our FB bargaining team has been at the table all night, and we're giving them a bit more time to negotiate. In the meantime, work-to-rule actions have started across the country. We'll provide an update as soon as possible. #cdnpoli — PSAC-AFPC (@psac_afpc) August 6, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“Our FB bargaining team has been at the table all night, and we’re giving them a bit more time to negotiate,” it tweeted.

Global News has reached out to the CBSA for comment.

3:30 Delta variant concerns being raised as Canada prepares to reopen its border Delta variant concerns being raised as Canada prepares to reopen its border

The unions have said job action could cause long lineups and lengthy delays at border crossings and airports.

The unions have said if a contract wasn’t reached by 6 a.m., its members would begin a “sweeping” series of actions at Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarters locations.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

— with files from The Canadian Press