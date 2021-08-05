SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Canada’s Evan Dunfee nabs bronze in men’s 50km race walk at Tokyo Olympics

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 8:26 pm
Evan Dunfee, of Canada, competes in the men's 50km race walk at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). View image in full screen
Evan Dunfee, of Canada, competes in the men's 50km race walk at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko).

Canada’s Evan Dunfee nabbed the bronze medal in a surprise finish in the 50-kilometre race walk at the Tokyo Olympics Friday.

Dunfee overtook Spain’s Marc Tur in the final moment of the race, crossing the finish line less than a tenth of a second faster to take third place.

Dawid Tomala of Poland, who led for a good portion of the race, won the gold. The silver went to Germany’s Jonathan Hilbert.

Fellow Canadian Mathieu Bilodeau finished 45th out of the field of 59 — 12 of whom did not finish.

Read more: Olympics medal count: Here’s who won the most medals during the Tokyo Games

Dunfee, originally from Richmond, B.C., had started in 15th position but made his way into the top 10 fastest walkers at the 30-kilometre mark in the grueling race through the streets of Sapporo.

Tur was within the top five for the final 15 kilometres, only for Dunfee to overtake him right before the finish line. Dunfee let out a loud yelp of relief upon realizing he had secured a spot on the medal podium.

It’s the first Olympic medal for Dunfee, who came in fourth in the 50-kilometre race walk at the 2016 Games in Rio and holds the Canadian record for the sport.

Race walking requires athletes to keep one foot on the ground at all times, with the supporting leg staying straight until the other leg passes it.

Click to play video: 'Tokyo Olympics: Damian Warner wins gold for Canada in decathlon' Tokyo Olympics: Damian Warner wins gold for Canada in decathlon
Tokyo Olympics: Damian Warner wins gold for Canada in decathlon
