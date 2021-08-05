SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ottawa adds 11 new COVID-19 cases, 2 people in hospital

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 4:08 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus on Thursday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Ottawa Public Health reported an uptick in some key COVID-19 metrics in the city on Thursday, including a double-digit increase in the number of coronavirus infections locally.

OPH reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the number of active cases rose to 52, up by nine in the past day.

A new coronavirus outbreak was added to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday, breaking the city’s streak of nearly two weeks without an outbreak.

Read more: Carleton University mandates COVID-19 vaccines for students in residence, playing sports

The new outbreak affects the La Maisonnee program at the Grandir Ensemble child-care centre, where two children have tested positive for the virus.

Trending Stories

Ottawa’s hospitals are also no longer empty of COVID-19 patients, as two people are now hospitalized locally with the virus, according to OPH.

Story continues below advertisement

OPH’s mid-week vaccination update, which arrived late on Wednesday, showed little movement in the percentage of Ottawans vaccinated against COVID-19.

A total of 5,880 vaccine doses were administered locally on Monday and Tuesday, but first-dose vaccination rates held steady at 83 per cent and the proportion of eligible residents aged 12 and older with two doses remained at 72 per cent as of Wednesday morning.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s top doctor says discussion on COVID-19 booster shots still ‘evolving’' Canada’s top doctor says discussion on COVID-19 booster shots still ‘evolving’
Canada’s top doctor says discussion on COVID-19 booster shots still ‘evolving’
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Public Health tagottawa covid tagOttawa COVID cases tagOttawa covid vaccines tagOttawa covid hospitalizations tagOttawa covid outbreaks tagOttawa coronavrius tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers