Ottawa adds 11 new COVID-19 cases, 2 people in hospital

Ottawa Public Health reported an uptick in some key COVID-19 metrics in the city on Thursday, including a double-digit increase in the number of coronavirus infections locally.

OPH reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the number of active cases rose to 52, up by nine in the past day.

A new coronavirus outbreak was added to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday, breaking the city’s streak of nearly two weeks without an outbreak.

The new outbreak affects the La Maisonnee program at the Grandir Ensemble child-care centre, where two children have tested positive for the virus.

Ottawa’s hospitals are also no longer empty of COVID-19 patients, as two people are now hospitalized locally with the virus, according to OPH.

OPH’s mid-week vaccination update, which arrived late on Wednesday, showed little movement in the percentage of Ottawans vaccinated against COVID-19.

A total of 5,880 vaccine doses were administered locally on Monday and Tuesday, but first-dose vaccination rates held steady at 83 per cent and the proportion of eligible residents aged 12 and older with two doses remained at 72 per cent as of Wednesday morning.

