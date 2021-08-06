70-year-old woman dies after being struck by SUV in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

A 70-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Oakville Thursday night, Halton police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Bronte Road and Khalsa Gate just before 8:20 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Police said the woman was crossing Bronte Road when she was struck by a black Cadillac SUV that was travelling southbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the drive remained at the scene.

Serious motor vehicle collision, Bronte Rd / Dundas St area, Oakville. Pedestrian struck. Please avoid the area. Media release to be provided by our Collision Reconstruction Unit. ^DB — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 6, 2021

