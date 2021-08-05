Menu

Canada

Construction manager selected for new Saskatoon Remand Centre

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 3:02 pm
An investigation is underway after a report of a sudden death at Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Saturday. View image in full screen
When built, the new remand centre will add space for approximately 400 remanded inmates at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre. File / Global News

The provincial government announced the construction manager for the new Saskatoon Remand Centre on Thursday.

PCL Construction will be the helm of the project, which aims to add space for roughly 400 remanded inmates at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Read more: Saskatchewan rolling out video calls for inmates after in-person visits cancelled

Government officials said this will provide significant additional flexibility to manage Saskatchewan’s inmate population and improve corrections’ ability to deliver rehabilitative programming.

“Designing and building a safe correctional facility is uniquely challenging,” Saskatchewan Corrections Minister Christine Tell said in a press release.

“We know that PCL Construction is the best organization for the job because of their wealth of expertise and strong local roots.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Gang activity cause of Prince Albert, Sask. jail incident, union says

According to PCL, the company was founded in Stoughton, Sask., in 1906 and has maintained an office in Saskatoon for over five decades.

“PCL is proud to have been selected to provide construction management services for this important infrastructure project,” PCL district manager Mike Staines said in a statement.

“We look forward to working with the entire project team and leveraging the skills of the local construction industry in the delivery of this facility.”

During the release of the 2021-22 provincial budget in April, the government said roughly $52 million will go towards building a new remand centre at Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

The project will create 130 new permanent positions at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, according to the press release.

Government officials said the new facility is expected to be done by spring 2024.

Click to play video: 'Petition calls for resignation of Sask. Corrections Minister Christine Tell' Petition calls for resignation of Sask. Corrections Minister Christine Tell
Petition calls for resignation of Sask. Corrections Minister Christine Tell – Jan 18, 2021
