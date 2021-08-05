Construction manager selected for new Saskatoon Remand Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government announced the construction manager for the new Saskatoon Remand Centre on Thursday.

PCL Construction will be the helm of the project, which aims to add space for roughly 400 remanded inmates at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Government officials said this will provide significant additional flexibility to manage Saskatchewan’s inmate population and improve corrections’ ability to deliver rehabilitative programming.

“Designing and building a safe correctional facility is uniquely challenging,” Saskatchewan Corrections Minister Christine Tell said in a press release.

“We know that PCL Construction is the best organization for the job because of their wealth of expertise and strong local roots.”

According to PCL, the company was founded in Stoughton, Sask., in 1906 and has maintained an office in Saskatoon for over five decades.

“PCL is proud to have been selected to provide construction management services for this important infrastructure project,” PCL district manager Mike Staines said in a statement.

“We look forward to working with the entire project team and leveraging the skills of the local construction industry in the delivery of this facility.”

During the release of the 2021-22 provincial budget in April, the government said roughly $52 million will go towards building a new remand centre at Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

The project will create 130 new permanent positions at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, according to the press release.

Government officials said the new facility is expected to be done by spring 2024.

