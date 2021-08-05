Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo man killed in single-vehicle rollover in Wellesley Township

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 2:35 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate a fatal collision that occurred in Wellesley Township on Wednesday night. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate a fatal collision that occurred in Wellesley Township on Wednesday night.

Police say emergency crews were called to William Hastings Line, near Road 116, for a single motor vehicle collision shortly after 8 p.m.

Read more: Elderly man taken to hospital after Kitchener stabbing: police

A 68-year-old man, who was killed as a result of the collision, was the vehicle’s sole occupant.

Police say their initial investigation shows that “the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the road, left the road, entered the ditch and rolled over.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Waterloo police investigate another gun incident in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

They say officers from the traffic unit are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Fatal two-car crash shuts down Highway 401 eastbound express in Pickering' Fatal two-car crash shuts down Highway 401 eastbound express in Pickering
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWellesley News tagWellesley Township tagWellesley ontario tagwaterloo fatal crash tagWellesley fatal collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers