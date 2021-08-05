Waterloo man killed in single-vehicle rollover in Wellesley Township

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate a fatal collision that occurred in Wellesley Township on Wednesday night.

Police say emergency crews were called to William Hastings Line, near Road 116, for a single motor vehicle collision shortly after 8 p.m.

A 68-year-old man, who was killed as a result of the collision, was the vehicle’s sole occupant.

Police say their initial investigation shows that “the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the road, left the road, entered the ditch and rolled over.”

They say officers from the traffic unit are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.