Elderly man taken to hospital after Kitchener stabbing: police

Waterloo Regional Police say an elderly man was taken hospital after being stabbed in the Eastwood area of Kitchener early Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of Sheldon Avenue and King Street shortly after 6 a.m. after a resident reported than a man was being chased by another man who had a knife.

They tracked down the man who was wielding the blade a short time later and arrested him but were unable to find the other being chased.

A short time later, police say they received a call that a man had been stabbed in the area

A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers eventually found the elderly man was also allegedly a victim of the man wielding the knife.

They say the elderly man was not the man who was being chased in the initial report.

A 19-year-old man is facing several charges related to the incident, including assault cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of release order.