Canada

Surrey firefighters collect donations for residents displaced by massive apartment fire

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Dozens displaced as fires break out in Mission and Surrey' Dozens displaced as fires break out in Mission and Surrey
Dozens of people have been displaced after two fires in Metro Vancouver. One broke out at a house in Mission, the other at a condo building in Surrey. And because of the dry conditions, fire crews had to work fast, to prevent the flames from spreading. Sharron Bates has the latest.

Surrey firefighters are collecting donations for people affected by a massive apartment building blaze in Newton.

The fire broke out in the building at 70 Avenue and 138 Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Two-alarm fire breaks out on decommissioned Surrey pier' Two-alarm fire breaks out on decommissioned Surrey pier
Two-alarm fire breaks out on decommissioned Surrey pier – Jun 19, 2021

Two units were on fire when firefighters arrived and then the blaze had jumped to the roof.

The fire displaced about 80 residents. Firefighters point out that many people lost everything and some had no insurance.

Read more: Fire scorches home in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood

There are no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters are collecting donations for displaced residents on the Surrey firefighters website.

Donations will be matched dollar for dollar by the Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society up to $5,000.

