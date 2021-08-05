Surrey firefighters collect donations for residents displaced by massive apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey firefighters are collecting donations for people affected by a massive apartment building blaze in Newton.

The fire broke out in the building at 70 Avenue and 138 Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two units were on fire when firefighters arrived and then the blaze had jumped to the roof.

The fire displaced about 80 residents. Firefighters point out that many people lost everything and some had no insurance.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters are collecting donations for displaced residents on the Surrey firefighters website.

Donations will be matched dollar for dollar by the Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society up to $5,000.