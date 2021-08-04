Menu

World

Large Surrey condo blaze displaces dozens of residents

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 11:36 am
Surrey fire crews are battling a large fire in Newton. View image in full screen
Surrey fire crews are battling a large fire in Newton. Global News

Dozens of people have been forced from their homes by a large condo fire in Surrey, B.C.

The fire broke out in the building, located in Newton at 70 Avenue and 138 Street, around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two condo units were on fire when firefighters arrived and then the blaze had jumped to the roof.

Crews worked throughout the night and 38 firefighters are currently battling flare-ups.

There are no reports of any injuries. Roads in the area are expected to remain closed for many hours.

“The building itself is surrounded by trees, the crews did a really good job to mitigate it from getting outside of the building but it’s been a challenging fire,” Asst. Chief Steve Serbic of the Surrey Fire Service said.

