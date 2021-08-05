No serious injuries from propane tank explosion south of Carleton Place: OPP

Emergency crews are dealing with the aftermath of a propane tank explosion just south of Carleton Place, Ont., according to Lanark County OPP.
OPP said the explosion took place at a home on Timberwood Drive sometime after 12 p.m. Thursday.
One person has minor injuries, but there were no other serious injuries reported, according to police.
Paramedics and local firefighters are also on scene.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area but there are currently no road closures.
