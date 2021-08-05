Menu

Canada

No serious injuries from propane tank explosion south of Carleton Place: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 12:58 pm
Police say the explosion took place at a home on Timberwood Drive in Carleton Place, but no serious injuries have been reported. View image in full screen
Police say the explosion took place at a home on Timberwood Drive in Carleton Place, but no serious injuries have been reported. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Emergency crews are dealing with the aftermath of a propane tank explosion just south of Carleton Place, Ont., according to Lanark County OPP.

OPP said the explosion took place at a home on Timberwood Drive sometime after 12 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: Crews battle massive fire at Barrie propane facility, prompting evacuation of area

One person has minor injuries, but there were no other serious injuries reported, according to police.

Trending Stories

Paramedics and local firefighters are also on scene.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area but there are currently no road closures.

