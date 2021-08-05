Toronto police launch investigation after man allegedly knocked on windows, performed indecent act

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released a security image screenshot of a suspect who investigators say is wanted after it was reported a man allegedly knocked on windows and then performed indecent acts.

Police said between July 24 and Aug. 2, residents near Wabash and Sorauren avenues, south of Dundas Street West, in the city’s west end reported the incidents to officers.

A public safety alert was first issued on Wednesday with an updated statement on Thursday that included two photos of the suspect being sought by investigators.

The suspect was described by police as being in his 30s or 40s with a medium build. They said he has dirty blonde shoulder-length hair with a beard. The suspect was seen wearing prescription glasses and on occasion was wearing a leather jacket with a light-coloured shirt. He was also reported to be riding a bicycle.

Investigators said several incidents have been reported to officers and they added they are concerned there may be other unreported incidents.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

View image in full screen Security camera image released of man wanted. Toronto Police

Public Safety Alert, Wabash Avenue and Sorauren Avenue area, Prowl by Night, Indecent Acts, Update, Security camera images released and description updated https://t.co/Xhvvcy5pbc — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) August 5, 2021

