Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police launch investigation after man allegedly knocked on windows, performed indecent act

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 12:29 pm
Security camera image released of man wanted. View image in full screen
Security camera image released of man wanted. Toronto Police

Toronto police have released a security image screenshot of a suspect who investigators say is wanted after it was reported a man allegedly knocked on windows and then performed indecent acts.

Police said between July 24 and Aug. 2, residents near Wabash and Sorauren avenues, south of Dundas Street West, in the city’s west end reported the incidents to officers.

A public safety alert was first issued on Wednesday with an updated statement on Thursday that included two photos of the suspect being sought by investigators.

Read more: Police searching for male suspect for alleged indecent exposure on TTC

The suspect was described by police as being in his 30s or 40s with a medium build. They said he has dirty blonde shoulder-length hair with a beard. The suspect was seen wearing prescription glasses and on occasion was wearing a leather jacket with a light-coloured shirt. He was also reported to be riding a bicycle.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said several incidents have been reported to officers and they added they are concerned there may be other unreported incidents.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Security camera image released of man wanted. View image in full screen
Security camera image released of man wanted. Toronto Police

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagToronto Man Wanted tagToronto police news tagIndecent act Toronto tagToronto indecent acts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers