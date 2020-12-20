Menu

Crime

Police searching for male suspect for alleged indecent exposure on TTC

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted December 20, 2020 10:31 pm
Toronto Police are searching for a suspect in a indecent incident.
Toronto Police are searching for a suspect in a indecent incident. Toronto Police / Handout

Toronto Police have released photos of a suspect after an indecent exposure incident in Toronto’s west end.

Officers were called to the area of Yorkdale Road and Highway 401 around 9:00 a.m. on December 7.

Officials said the suspect boarded a TTC subway and approached a 30-year-old woman on the train, exposed himself and performed an indecent act.

Officials also said the suspect exited the train and approached a 26-year-old woman and sexually assaulted her. He boarded the train again and fled.

Police believe that the same man is involved in both incidents.

Trending Stories

He is described as male between 28 and 35-years-old last seen wearing a navy blue toque, blue medical gloves, a black coat, navy jogging pants, a plaid scarf, brown boots and carrying a white backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 416-808-3200 or crime stoppers at 416-222-8477.

 

Toronto Police are searching for a suspect in an indecent exposure incident
Toronto Police are searching for a suspect in an indecent exposure incident. Toronto Police/Handout

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultIndecent ExposureTTC SubwayTTC sexual assaultindecent exposure suspectTTC indecent exposureindecent exposure subway
